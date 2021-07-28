Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Update

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RGDXQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Response Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Response Genetics alerts:

Response Genetics Company Profile

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Response Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Response Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.