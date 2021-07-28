Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Update

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RGDXQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Response Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Response Genetics Company Profile
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Response Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Response Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.