Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

