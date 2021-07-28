Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of Retail Value worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Retail Value by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

RVI opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

