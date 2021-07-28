Reviewing Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 6.73% 16.81% 5.68% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

11.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Medical and Grow Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.80%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Medical and Grow Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $687.18 million 7.78 $37.87 million $1.01 96.19 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

