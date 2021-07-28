Revolve Group (RVLV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

