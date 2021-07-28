Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.68

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 7726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $63,194,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 1,932.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 822,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $25,840,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

