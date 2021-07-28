Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rice Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rice Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:RICE opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75. Rice Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.