Richelieu Hardware (RCH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Richelieu Hardware (TSE: RCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/12/2021 – Richelieu Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Richelieu Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.50 to C$44.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Richelieu Hardware had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Richelieu Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.50 to C$44.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Richelieu Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Richelieu Hardware is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$43.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.49 and a 52 week high of C$43.61.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8751968 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

