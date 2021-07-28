Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.48. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 26,497 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8751968 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

