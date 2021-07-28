Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.15. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

