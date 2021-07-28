Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 3,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83.

Ridley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. The company offers animal nutrition feed in packaged form from 10 Â- 30 kg bags; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; fish meals; and animal meals, including meat and bone meal, poultry meal, feather meal, blood meal, and custom blended products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.