Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 8,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,059.26 ($79.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,014.86. The company has a market cap of £98.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.