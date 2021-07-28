Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $8.68 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $8.68 million and $259,300.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028849 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00027542 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

