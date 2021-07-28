Rise Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Rise has a market cap of $735,941.45 and approximately $19.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 182,142,263 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

