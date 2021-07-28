Rivetz Market Cap Reaches $223,599.70 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $223,599.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.60 or 0.00742555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

