RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.59

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.59 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 249.16 ($3.26). RM shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 554 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £205.49 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. RM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

