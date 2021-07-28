Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

