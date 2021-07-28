Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 128,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Ross Stores worth $265,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

