Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 181,095 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 3,423.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,095 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,333. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

