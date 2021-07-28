Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 56,572 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.15% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,869,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,617,000 after acquiring an additional 115,674 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 753,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 392,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 291,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the last quarter.

JMBS opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

