Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

