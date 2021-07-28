Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 714.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,766 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.