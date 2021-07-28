Royal Bank of Canada Buys 111,107 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

