Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,805 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,313,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

