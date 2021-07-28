Royal Bank of Canada Buys 181,334 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.75% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

