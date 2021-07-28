Royal Bank of Canada Buys 20,196 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Avalara worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avalara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Avalara by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.