Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 211,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after buying an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after buying an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

