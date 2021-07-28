Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of The New York Times worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $75,226,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter worth $63,817,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter worth $48,855,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.