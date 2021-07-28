Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,614 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $288,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

