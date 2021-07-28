Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

