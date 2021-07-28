Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 714.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,766 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.