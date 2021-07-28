Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $84.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

