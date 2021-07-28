Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.10 Million Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.02% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

