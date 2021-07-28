Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 197.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,892 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.79% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.32. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $99.15.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

