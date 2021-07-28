Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 197.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.79% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 90.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 586,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 278,555 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $10,021,000.

RFV opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $99.15.

