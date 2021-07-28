Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.43% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.28.

