Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.43% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of RFDI opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.28.

