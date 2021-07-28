Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.80 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Avalara worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Avalara by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

