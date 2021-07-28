Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.