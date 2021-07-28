Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,559 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Quidel worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.