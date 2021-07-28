Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

HPP opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.