Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.05% of Kelly Services worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KELYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $860.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

