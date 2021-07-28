Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.05% of Kelly Services worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $860.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.