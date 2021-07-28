Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,575,000 after buying an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,735,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 331,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.09.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

