Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,116,112. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.