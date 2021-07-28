Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 206.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

BSCS opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

