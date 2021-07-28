Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,172,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $529.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.