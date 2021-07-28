Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $174.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.