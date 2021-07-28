Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AY shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.