Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

